Letter: AAUW looking for members Published 8:30 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

I have been a member of AAUW for 46 years! The letters stand for American Association of University Women, but men are also included! AAUW has challenged me and given me a way to help others through scholarships at Riverland. It has goals of equity for women and all others. The ERA, Equal Rights Amendment, has been rewritten to include all people. The ERA has been worked on for 100 years, ever since the white women received the right to vote in 1920. Minnesota has ratified the ERA along with 37 other states. The issue is the timeline that the Congress put on it. No other bills have had a timeline. Now is the time for Minnesota to add it to their laws and then to the Constitution by ballot.

Our Albert Lea Branch of AAUW is looking for members. You need to have a two-year associate degree. Women and men are invited to attend our Tuesday meeting at Wedgewood Cove at 5:15 p.m. We are eating from the pasta bar. Please let me know if you would like to attend by Sunday. Our speaker is a very knowledgeable beekeeper, Paul Hanson. He will help us understand the bees and how they manage to make honey for us to eat!

Looking forward to seeing you on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m.! Email me at andermark@charter.net.

Email newsletter signup

Joan Anderson

Albert Lea