Letter: How come no mention of fraud?

Published 8:30 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

By Submitted

Anyone else find it curious (now that the personality and owners of Fox News have been exposed by the dominion lawsuits to be frauds) isn’t it curious that not a single mention of any of this fraud by Fox is on any of their outlets? Tucker, Sean, Laura and the rest all testified they knew Trump was wrong, but every night for two years they allowed Giuliani and the rest of the ilk to come on and tell their lies while the hosts simply stare with a stupid look on their faces egging them on.

“The sheep must not find out the truth!”

Al Helgerson
Albert Lea

Email newsletter signup

More Opinion

Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

Editorial Roundup: Fiscal outlook: Stable, but use caution ahead

April Jeppson: Take a deep breath and try to see the big picture

Senate Report: Time to give back Minnesota’s historic surplus to taxpayers

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections