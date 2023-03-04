Letter: How come no mention of fraud? Published 8:30 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

Anyone else find it curious (now that the personality and owners of Fox News have been exposed by the dominion lawsuits to be frauds) isn’t it curious that not a single mention of any of this fraud by Fox is on any of their outlets? Tucker, Sean, Laura and the rest all testified they knew Trump was wrong, but every night for two years they allowed Giuliani and the rest of the ilk to come on and tell their lies while the hosts simply stare with a stupid look on their faces egging them on.

“The sheep must not find out the truth!”

Al Helgerson

Albert Lea