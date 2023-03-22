Letter: Important info. came out with valuation notices Published 8:25 pm Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Greetings, you have received or will be receiving your 2023 Property Tax Statement in the mail. Along with this is a very important Valuation Notice for your 2024 property. It is very important you read this notice. It is printed on green paper. Beyond giving you your 2024 property value assessment, it also has important information on both the front and the back side on how you should proceed if you have questions or concerns or if you feel the assessed value of your property is incorrect. One of your first points of contact can be our county assessor. The assessor’s office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the phone number is 507-377-5176. They should be able to answer any questions you may have and help you understand how values are arrived at. They can also address any concerns on your property’s valuation.

Also, please take note that important dates and instruction is given on how to discuss or appeal your property value and classification. The first is from April 17 to May 31 at the County Assessor’s Office at 411 S. Broadway Albert Lea, MN. If you feel your concerns have not been addressed during one of these meetings you are then able move your appeal forward to the County Board of Appeal and Equalization Meeting on June 12 at 7 p.m. in the County Board Room.

As always, I’m available for any questions and concerns to not only those residing in my district but from anyone living in Freeborn County. My phone number is 507-402-1918. I will do my best to address any questions or concerns you may have, and if I’m unable I will find someone who can. Also, a reminder that all county commissioners’ contact information is available on the Freeborn County website at co.freeborn.mn.us. We appreciate hearing from the people we represent to make the best decisions on issues that effect our community and your pocketbook. Your input and feedback are needed for our county be the best place to live and work.

Sincerely,

Brad Edwin

Freeborn County Commissioner

District 1