Letter: It’s not about the red or blue, it’s about the green Published 8:30 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

Court documents from the $1.6 billion Dominion lawsuit against Fox chronicle how Fox viewers became outraged when Fox (correctly) called Arizona for Biden. Angry Fox-viewing Trump supporters switched their TVs to Newsmax or OAN. Tucker Carlson panicked as Fox stock prices dropped. On Nov. 5, 2020, he wrote, “Trump is a demonic force…what Trump is good at is destroying things … he could easily destroy us if we play it wrong.” So, although from their sworn depositions we know that neither Fox owner Rupert Murdoch nor the nighttime big three hosts believed Trump won the election, to prevent Trump from attacking them and to keep their viewers happy, they deliberately chose to foster the stolen election lie — and night after night they allowed election conspiracy theorists on their programming while privately among themselves they ridiculed both their guests and their “crazy” claims.

Under oath, Rupert Murdoch, owner of Fox said he did not believe the “evidence” Mike Lindell spouts about the “stolen” 2020 election when he appears on Fox programs, but that he allowed him on and would continue to allow him on because it is not about the red or blue it is “about the green” and Mike Lindell provides Fox with a lot of green. Murdoch said he does not believe there was widespread fraud and believed from the night Fox called Arizona for Biden that Biden would win the presidency. Sean Hannity said he did not believe the Dominion voting machine nonsense “for a second.” He said he was “disgusted” by the way Trump acted after the election. Tucker, Laura and Sean all said Sidney Powell was “nuts” and “crazy.” Laura said, “Ditto for Rudy (Guiliani). On the night of Jan. 4, 2021, Tucker Carlson wrote, “I hate him (Trump) passionately,” and that soon they would be able to ignore Trump “most nights” and that “I truly can’t wait.” Earlier, assessing Trump’s presidency, he wrote, “We’re all pretending we’ve got a lot to show for it, because admitting what a disaster its been is too tough to digest. But come on. There really isn’t an upside to Trump.”

Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis admitted in a sworn statement released on Wednesday that she had knowingly misrepresented the facts in several of her claims about the 2020 election and that her lies “caused actual harm by undermining the American publics confidence in the presidential election.”

Email newsletter signup

The attack on the Capitol happened because of Trump’s and his enablers’ stolen election lies. Murdoch admits that even though they did not believe those lies, some of his hosts “endorsed” them. He admitted he should have stopped what he called the stolen election “myth.” Fox, like Trump has blood on its hands because of all the death, injuries and destroyed lives which resulted from those lies! Lies which in the end will cost we taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars and may yet cost us our democracy! This information is out there, but Fox is reporting none of it! Hopefully if it goes to trial Fox viewers will learn some of it, though most Trump supporters will likely still deny it.

Lonna Gooden Van Horn

Northwood