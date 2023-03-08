Letter: Keep the current Albert Lea logo Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

I hope the city will retain the logo that we have had for many years.

Marv Wangen, a fantastic artist, a creative genius of his craft, created our logo.

I had the opportunity to work with Marv for several years. We were both hired to draw caricatures of the students at the Senior Grad Party. In just a few minutes, Marv could create an excellent likeness of the student in a comical style. I hope those students saved those drawings!

He also drew many pictures of a variety of nursery rhymes for a coloring book for the Doll Museum — at no charge. He was a generous, kind man.

He lived in Albert Lea, yet he created logos and did business with many people near and far. We are so fortunate he and his family lived in Albert Lea.

The logo for Albert Lea is so recognizable — the message at a glance: Albert Lea and the lakes we are so proud of.

Just because we’ve had the logo for many years is not a reason to change it. When we have a quality product, we should keep it.

Eloise Adams

Albert Lea