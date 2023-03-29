Letter: Look out, the surplus will soon be gone Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Minnesota: Where government wants to tell businesses how to run their business. Democrats are planning on passing a law that would require employers to pay a tax to furnish 12 weeks of paid leave, and in some cases 24 weeks. They are also projecting hiring 425 more state employees. I would guess that the costs will be passed on to the customers of the business. Plus, with 425 more state employees all taxpayers in Minnesota will see their taxes raised. We have a surplus now, but I expect that to be gone soon so lookout!

Russel E. Tordoff

Glenville