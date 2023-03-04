Letter: Merci Mercy One Published 8:30 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

I have had excellent Health care provided at our local hospital and at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester for a long time.

My current primary care doctor in Albert Lea is a wonderful lady in the Mayo Health System.

A couple of weeks ago, I made several calls to the hospital each time waiting for a long time to get to a live person. I had a health concern and wanted to make an appointment. Finally they told me the earliest would be almost two months from the day I called. I decided to call Mercy One and was delighted to get a person on the line in a few seconds and an appointment with Dr Heine. I had heard great things about him.

It was a wonderful experience. Dr Heine was excellent, very professional and at the same time caring and personable. He called to follow up, and I received the consultation report in the mail in a few days. I am very grateful to know now I have another choice in town. Merci beaucoup Mercy One!

Clemencia Gujral

Albert Lea