Man pleads guilty in domestic assault, arson cases Published 10:11 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

A Hartland man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Freeborn County District Court to domestic assault and arson as part of a plea agreement in two separate cases.

Jeremy Kent Posey entered a Norgaard plea to domestic assault by strangulation and second-degree arson. Under that type of plea, Posey stated he does not remember the circumstances of the offenses but recognizes that there is sufficient evidence for him to be convicted.

Court documents state in the first case Posey and a woman were putting in new flooring when Posey reportedly got angry at her, chased her into the living room and then pushed her down to the floor, where she struck her head. He reportedly grabbed her head and started to squeeze it and twisted her neck. She stated he was sitting on top of her chest and squeezing his arm around her head and that it was difficult to breathe.

Email newsletter signup

In the second case, Posey was charged with physically assaulting a woman and then later starting a barn on fire. After he lit the fire, he told deputies he went into the house and watched the fire for a bit and then got into a Buick Enclave and drove it into the barn.

Authorities found the burned vehicle inside the damaged barn, and a fire investigator determined the fire was started as an arson.

The plea petition states the agreement calls for a stay of execution of the sentence in the arson case and probation for seven to 10 years. He will also be required to follow mental health recommendations, complete a domestic violence class, have no firearms or dangerous weapons and pay almost $75,000 in restitution to State Farm Insurance, among other conditions.

In the domestic assault by strangulation case, the agreement calls for probation concurrent with the other case. Remaining terms, including jail time, will be left open for argument.

Posey’s sentencing is slated for June 16.