Robin Gudal: March is Greggy’s birthday month Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

There’s a new name in our household: papa. When I did a Google search, I discovered a synonym was patriarch. Yup, that’s my Greggy, eldest male. We started the grandparent journey early through the foster care system … thus we picked less traditional names in the ’90s: Nana and Greggy. I was 29 and Greg was 35. All the “grands” thus called him Greggy as that’s what I call him. We have been blessed with two biological children affectionately called the “bios” and the two foster kids we lovingly call the “chosens.” We have eight chosen grands, several spouses and three chosen great-grands.

A little over a year ago our bio daughter had a little girl, who has now discovered titles. Being more mature and more age appropriate, Greggy seems less grandfatherly. Thus began the journey … the other grandpa goes by such with his other grandchildren, thus he is (tongue in cheek) grandfathered into that name. Maybe GG (Grandpa Greggy) to keep with a portion of the tradition of Greggy, or maybe easiest for all to just keep Greggy? It really was a time of contemplation.

Email newsletter signup

Then what could a little girl pronounce? Let’s try out a few different names and see what sticks. Papa it was. Our sweet little Inez is such a Papa girl that when we visit daily on the car phone on her way to school (daycare,) she’ll say, “Papa, papa??” She just wants to hear his voice.

It is my prayer as she (and all the grands) grow and mature that they will lean in to Jesus.

“And everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.” — Joel 2:32, NIV.

“Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have summoned you by name; you are mine.” — Isaiah 43: 1b, NIV.

This month is Greggy’s birthday. Happy birthday my love. Like the little sign I have hanging in our house, I am glad you’re my husband. I wouldn’t want to have this journey of life with anyone else but you. You have blessed my life so much. You are fun, you are kind and you make all of us feel important and sincerely, unconditionally loved. Most importantly, you seek Jesus in all things. Happy birthday.

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, a momma, a nana, a friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.