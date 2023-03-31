Margaret “Maggie” Hongerholt

Margaret Ann Hongerholt passed away March 30, 2023 at home surrounded by her family. Margaret (Maggie to her friends) was born October 27, 1965 in Minneapolis, MN to Harold & Patricia (Dunn) Waters. When she was in kindergarten the family moved to Albert Lea, MN. Margaret is survived by her husband Doug; daughters, Katie & Erin; sister, Teresa Waters & Matt Dworschak; Mary & John Auer; Patty & Adrian Kanten and nephews Sean & Connor Kanten’ mom, Darlys Storhoff; brothers Dean & Eva, Darrin & Norma, Derrick & Chris; step brothers, Troy, Steve, Eric & Brent Storhoff; nieces, Annie, Sophie, Clara; nephews, Aaron, Brandon and Charlie; and great nieces, Madison and Ciara. As well as many cousins, friends, and her Fat Club Family from Albert Lea. Margaret’s Irish wake will be held at Hoff Funeral Home in St. Charles, MN with Rosary and Prayers at 4:30 led by the Catholic Daughters. Visitation from 5:00 until 8:00 Sunday evening and Monday morning from 10:00 to time of service. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church at 11:00 with Fr. Tim Biren and Fr. Tom Loomis celebrating. Burial will be at a later date in the Whalan Lutheran Cemetery. The family would like to thank Maggie’s many friends who have supported her and her family over her life and especially during her health battle this last year. The Hoff Funeral Home of St. Charles is assisting with arrangements. www.hofffuneral.com