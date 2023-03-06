Marsha Indrelie, 65, passed away, Friday, March 3, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, March 11 at the United Methodist Church in Albert Lea. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 PM on Friday March 10 at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home and for one hour prior to service at church on Saturday.

Marsha (Neitzel) Indrelie was born on November 24, 1957, at Naeve Hospital in Albert Lea to Roger and Marietta (Geiger) Neitzel. She grew up and went to school in Albert Lea and graduated from Albert Lea High School in1976. She met Craig in 1982 and the couple was married in May of 1984. Marsha was a daycare provider for 20 years before becoming a back teller at U.S. Bank. She retired in 2015 due to her illness.

Marsha enjoyed flowers and home decorating. Her favorite pastimes were playing bingo and camping. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Marsha is survived by her husband of 38 years, Craig; children Allison (Jacob) Abrego, Matthew Indrelie, Jena Indrelie and Jarrod (Kaitlynn) Indrelie; grandchildren, Devin, Gisele, Alecia and Sophia; sisters, Sandy James, Cindy (Jim) Frydenlund, Colleen (Pete) Solberg; brothers, Gary (Jan) Bjorngjeld, Jeff (Patricia) Neitzel, sister-in-laws, Michelle (Whitney) Reim and Diane Neitzel, brother-in-laws, Jeff Indrelie and Allen (Carol) Indrelie; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gene Neitzel; grandson, Mason Abrego; father-in-law, Dale Indrelie; brother-in-law, Rodney James; sister-in-law, Judy Aarsvold Indrelie.