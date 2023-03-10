Meet the Athlete: Madison VanderSyde Published 3:11 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

Q: What grade are you in?

A: 12

Q: What town do you live in, and which school do you attend?

A: Albert Lea, Albert Lea Senior High School

Q: Who is your immediate family?

A: My parents Amy and Shannon. My sisters Makenzie and Delaney.

Q: Which sports do you play?

A: Basketball and soccer

Q: What is your favorite part of playing your sport?

A: I love getting to play with my teammates as well as friends.

Q: What has playing that sport taught you?

A: My sports have taught me how to face and handle adversity

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: My favorite sports memory is making a save during one of my soccer games because it was a type of save that we had been working on in practice all year, and to finally make it happen in a game was an amazing experience.

Q: How did you get started in your sport?

A: I got started in sports because my friends told me join so I did

Q: What sports did your

family members play?

A: Softball and basketball

Q: What are your sports-related achievements?

A: All-Conference and All-Tournament for soccer

Q: What are your sports-related goals?

A: My goal for sports is to just have fun and enjoy the time that I have left

Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete? Why?

A: My favorite athlete is Alex Morgan. When I first started playing soccer I always looked up to her — she was my idol. I always dreamed one day I could play in the national league just like her.

Q: What are your college plans? Major?

A: I plan to attend University Wisconsin-LaCrosse and will major in biology.

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: I love my science classes

Q: Who is your favorite teacher?

A: My favorite teacher is Mr.Gentz

Q: What are your hobbies?

A: I enjoy spending time with my friends and twin sister

Q: What is your dream job?

A: My dream job is to be a surgeon in orthopedics

Q: What is your favorite TV show?

A: My favorite TV show is “Grey’s Anatomy”

Q: What is an interesting fact about you?

A: I have torn both of my ACL’s