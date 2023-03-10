Meet the Athlete: Madison VanderSyde
Published 3:11 pm Friday, March 10, 2023
Q: What grade are you in?
A: 12
Q: What town do you live in, and which school do you attend?
A: Albert Lea, Albert Lea Senior High School
Q: Who is your immediate family?
A: My parents Amy and Shannon. My sisters Makenzie and Delaney.
Email newsletter signup
Q: Which sports do you play?
A: Basketball and soccer
Q: What is your favorite part of playing your sport?
A: I love getting to play with my teammates as well as friends.
Q: What has playing that sport taught you?
A: My sports have taught me how to face and handle adversity
Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?
A: My favorite sports memory is making a save during one of my soccer games because it was a type of save that we had been working on in practice all year, and to finally make it happen in a game was an amazing experience.
Q: How did you get started in your sport?
A: I got started in sports because my friends told me join so I did
Q: What sports did your
family members play?
A: Softball and basketball
Q: What are your sports-related achievements?
A: All-Conference and All-Tournament for soccer
Q: What are your sports-related goals?
A: My goal for sports is to just have fun and enjoy the time that I have left
Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete? Why?
A: My favorite athlete is Alex Morgan. When I first started playing soccer I always looked up to her — she was my idol. I always dreamed one day I could play in the national league just like her.
Q: What are your college plans? Major?
A: I plan to attend University Wisconsin-LaCrosse and will major in biology.
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: I love my science classes
Q: Who is your favorite teacher?
A: My favorite teacher is Mr.Gentz
Q: What are your hobbies?
A: I enjoy spending time with my friends and twin sister
Q: What is your dream job?
A: My dream job is to be a surgeon in orthopedics
Q: What is your favorite TV show?
A: My favorite TV show is “Grey’s Anatomy”
Q: What is an interesting fact about you?
A: I have torn both of my ACL’s