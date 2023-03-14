Mildred “Millie” Ida Clark, 68, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2023 at St. John’s Lutheran Community in Albert Lea, Minnesota.

Millie was born on December 16, 1954 in Owatonna, MN, to Myron and Doris (Crandall) Tainter. She attended and graduated from Owatonna schools. In 1974 she was wed to Timothy Clark and they moved to the Albert Lea area. Millie worked as a general laborer in a variety of different positions throughout her career. With a love for cross stitching, she created pillow cases and table runners for gifts and even taught her grandchildren her stitching skills. Mother’s Day was reserved each year for a day of fishing at the lake. She also enjoyed dancing, watching soap operas, her daily cup of coffee, playing Rummy 500 with family and friends, and day trips with Sue, Diane and Phyllis.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Tresa (Matthew) Lacina, Mike (Holly) Clark, Brian (Heidi Dummer) Clark, and Tonia (Travis) LaCore; grandchildren, Hannah, Noah, and Isaiah (Brianna Schultz) Lacina, Peyton and Oliver Clark, Jersey, Ethan, Layla, and Alexis Clark, Ryan Jr. (Sammi Dearborn), Desirae (Jamie Valdez), and Hailey Arbuckle, and Caden and Anna LaCore; great grandchildren, Kenzie Dearborn, Lilith Arbuckle, Luca Lacina, and Mila Valdez, special niece, Susan (Mark) Broskoff; along with many nieces and nephews.

Millie was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Delores, Myrna, and Phyllis; brother, Robert; and her loving pet cockatoo, Barney.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea, Minnesota; Pastor Don Malinsky will officiate. A visitation will take place on hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Owatonna, Minnesota.