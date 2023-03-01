MINUTES 11.21.22 Published 10:26 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

ALBERT LEA AREA SCHOOLS

Albert Lea, Minnesota

REGULAR SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

Summary of School

Board Minutes

The School Board of Independent School District 241 met in regular session on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Brookside Education Center, 211 West Richway Drive, Albert Lea, MN. School Board members present: Neal Skaar, Kim Nelson, Dave Klatt, Bruce Olson, Angie

Hoffman, Dennis Dieser, and Jill Marin.

1. Motion to approve agenda. Motion carried 7-0.

2. Motion to approve consent agenda. Motion carried 7-0.

3. Reports from Superintendent Wagner, board members, student representatives, and teacher representative.

4. Principal Dibble provided an update from Albert Lea High School

5. Principal Thomas provided an update from Area Learning Center.

6. Motion to approve revisions to policies as presented. Motion carried 7-0.

Adjourned at 7:14 p.m.

Dave Klatt, Clerk

The above is an unofficial summary of meeting proceedings. Complete approved minutes are available at www.alschools.org and available in the Superintendent’s Office, 211 West Richway Drive.

