MINUTES 11.7.22 Published 10:25 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

PULIC NOTICE

ALBERT LEA AREA SCHOOLS

Albert Lea, Minnesota

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING Summary of School Board Minutes

The School Board of Independent School District 241 met in regular session on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Brookside Education Center, 211 West Richway Drive, Albert Lea, MN. School Board members present: Neal Skaar, Kim Nelson, Dave Klatt, Bruce Olson, Angie

Hoffman, and Jill Marin. School Board members absent: Dennis Dieser.

1. Motion to approve agenda. Motion carried 6-0.

2. Motion to approve Albert Lea Schools Executive Director of Careers, Technology, and Innovation

2022-2025 Master Agreement as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

3. Motion to approve 2022-2023 Superintendent Performance Expectations. Motion carried 6-0.

4. Principal John Mahal provided a school update for Hawthorne Elementary.

5. Principal Tyler Johnson provided a school update for Southwest Middle School.

6. World’s Best Workforce and Achievement Integration report was presented.

Adjourned at 6:55 p.m.

Dave Klatt, Clerk

The above is an unofficial summary of meeting proceedings. Complete approved minutes are available at www.alschools.org and available in the Superintendent’s Office, 211 West Richway Drive.

Albert Lea Tribune:

Mar. 1, 2023

MINUTES 11.7.22