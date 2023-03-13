MINUTES 2.6.23 Published 5:10 am Monday, March 13, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

ALBERT LEA AREA SCHOOLS

Albert Lea, Minnesota

SPECIAL SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

Summary of School

Board Minutes

The School Board of Independent School District 241 met in regular session on Monday, February 6, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Brookside Education Center, 211 West Richway Drive, Albert Lea, MN. School Board members present: Neal Skaar, Dave Klatt, Bruce Olson, Davy Villarreal and Angie Hoffman. School Board members absent: Kim Nelson and Gary Schindler.

1. Motion to approve agenda as presented. Motion carried 5-0.

2. Motion to approve memorandum of understanding with Albert Lea Administrative Association. Motion carried 5-0.

3. Tonya Franks provided a High Reliability Schools update.

Adjourned at 5:27 p.m.

Dave Klatt, Clerk

