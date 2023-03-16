More street work on tap for downtown this summer Published 11:33 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Motorists can expect detours downtown this summer as roadwork is planned for a handful of streets.

The Albert Lea City Council on Monday voted to proceed with the bituminous mill and overlay of portions of Clark Street, Washington Avenue, Newton Avenue and a small piece of Bridge Avenue.

The specific areas to be worked on in the state-aid project include the following:

• Clark Street from St. Mary Avenue to East Main Street

• Washington Avenue from West Main Street to Fountain Street

• Newton Avenue from Clark Street to East Main Street

• Bridge Avenue from Clark Street to Fountain Street

In addition to replacing the pavement on the roads, there will be miscellaneous sidewalk and curb and gutter replacements.

After some discussion about the sidewalk, the council opted to add new sidewalk on the north side of Clark Street east of Lake Avenue to East Main Street instead of on the south side after concerns that putting it on the south side would reduce the number of parking stalls at Hanson Tire.

The council also talked about a priority of safety at the intersection of Clark Street and Bridge Avenue.

The estimated cost of the total project is about $694,000 and will be paid for with bonding, state-aid funds, assessments and sanitary sewer funds.

Seventy-one property owners will be assessed as part of the project with assessments to be paid back over 10 years.