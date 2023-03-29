My Point of View: It’s the perfect time to join the county Republican Party Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

My Point of View by Robert Hoffman

Now — now is the perfect time. Right now. Come hang out, come give us a hand. We can always use more help. There is always room at the table, and we always welcome new participants to join. We will be doing another Adopt-a-Highway cleanup soon and would love to have even more people help this spring. Did you see last year’s Third of July Parade? Our group stretched for blocks, but there’s room for more! (Last year’s parade will be hard to top though. It went for blocks!) Our Freeborn County fair booth has become one of the most popular attractions and a social hub all fair week, and this year’s fair looks like it may be one of the best. Sign up to come hang out with us and bring a friend. Our picnics each summer at the Edgewater Bay Pavilion are a blast, and this year’s will be a good time.

Spring has barely begun and summer may be a ways away yet, but we are already busy right here, right now, in Freeborn County. This weekend is the 1st Congressional District’s Convention, where we will be electing our district officers. Albert Lea’s favorite 20-something, Aaron Farris, is up for re-election as the chairman for the congressional district. Last month we held our Freeborn County Convention and elected a board consisting of a board member in his 20s, a board member in her 30s, a board member in his 40s and a board member in her 50s, as well as a couple more absolutely amazing vice chairs. We did this under the guidance of many who have participated for years and alongside many who are very new to our team as well. Come be a part of this with us.

School will be out soon, graduation parties will be a buzz, Wind Down Wednesdays will kick off in downtown Albert Lea, parades and picnics will start to be planned, all the county’s community events will be in full swing, and we can soon look forward to enjoying them together. Let’s kick things off right. We meet the second Monday of every month in downtown Albert Lea and have been at the same location for years at 212 S. Broadway Ave. Reach out to us for more information, to tell us what is on your mind, to participate and to donate. Many people give a lot of their time, experience, opinions and knowledge and even more support us with their donations. All are necessary, and we appreciate whatever may be the right thing for you.

The donation of time and money has helped our county win every single election for the last few elections in Freeborn County. Donations can always be mailed to the Freeborn County Republicans PO Box 132 Albert Lea MN 56007

Our next county meeting is Monday, April 10, at 5 p.m. in downtown Albert Lea at 212 S. Broadway Ave. Come visit us. Find out if Mr. Farris was re-elected this weekend as the 1st Congressional District’s chairman and discuss all going on this early spring, early 2023 so far. Albert Lea also hosts the congressional district meetings, and the next one is in May (right after our May county meeting.) Freeborn County’s state representatives, Peggy Bennett and Patty Muller, Sen. Gene Dornink and Congressman Brad Finstad are always doing everything they can for us in St Paul and Washington D.C.; let’s do what we can from Freeborn County. Come join us — we’re standing here right next to you.

Right now is the perfect time to join our Freeborn County Republicans, to participate even more with us, and to bring a few more friends along with you. We could use your help.

We have had a very successful past few years as the County Republicans and that means we need to work even harder now. Many hands make light work, and we have a lot of work ahead. We will also have a lot of fun doing it — just ask your friends. We’ve got a good thing going. I was just re-elected as our Freeborn County Republican’s chairman and made the promise we will not be out worked and will have fun doing it. That started right here, right now.

Robert Hoffman is the Freeborn County Republican chairman from 2023-25.