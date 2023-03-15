Sarah Stultz: It’s March — time to daydream about warmth Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

It’s the middle of March in Albert Lea, and that means one thing for most families.

It’s spring break — the time of year that our children have a full week off of school, but instead of feeling anything like spring outside, it usually still feels like winter.

A few of my friends are enjoying time away in warmer climates, actually feeling the warmer temperatures that I think of when I think of spring. I keep seeing pictures of their families at different destinations in Florida and on the East Coast, and I’ll be honest, I’m getting a little envious.

Here at home — back in the tundra, as I sometimes call it — there are still piles of snow and the low was in the single digits today. Thankfully the parking lots and roads are mostly clear, but then comes the forecast of a little more snow later in the week.

If you ask me, I’ll admit I’m starting to get a little spring fever, and I’m eager to get back outdoors comfortably. This mama is not a big fan of outdoor winter activities, and I’m one of those types of people who admires winter from the comfort of my own home.

At this time of year I get a little antsy to get done with this season and move on to sunshine, blue skies, flowers and gardening. Though that looks to be a ways off, recently I have gotten distracted by looking at some options for trips.

Trips are a good way to distract from the current state of Minnesota and move us along until the temperatures warm up a little more.

Over the years our family has taken a few trips during spring break — we’ve gone to Wisconsin Dells at this time of year and we also ventured over to Chicago one year.

When I see all the pictures of people who are traveling over spring break, it gets my mind going about the possibilities and all the fun destinations that await us.

While it’s not as glamorous as Florida, the other day I was getting pretty excited even looking at an opportunity in our neighboring Wisconsin that we could take our son on an hour and a half train ride.

As I’ve written about before, he loves trains, and would absolutely have a blast with something like that.

Does anyone else have any fun ideas for weekend get-aways or day-trips?

Sometimes it’s hard to get away for a whole week somewhere, but it’s always nice to break up day-to-day life with a quick trip.

Hang on folks, we’re nearing the home stretch of winter.

Sarah Stultz is the managing editor of the Tribune. Her column appears every Wednesday.