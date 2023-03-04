NRHEG, Maple River/USC wrestlers still vying for titles Published 9:26 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

A combined six wrestlers from NRHEG and Maple River/United South Central started the first day of the Minnesota state wrestling tournament Friday morning in St. Paul.

While some of them will continue to compete on Saturday, just two of them are still in contention for a championship.

For NRHEG, it is 285-pounder Makota Misgen who is moving on to day two. Misgen won his opening round match with a first-period fall and gutted out a 1-0 win in the quarterfinals to move into Saturday’s semis.

Reese Routh lost his opening round match in a 20-9 major decision and did not receive a wrestleback.

Annabelle Petsinger and Misgen will begin their second days at the Xcel Energy Center at 9 a.m. Saturday.

For the Rebels, 182-pounder Cooper Ochsendorf won both of his Friday matches by decisions to earn his spot on Saturday in the championship semifinals.

Wyatt Walters lost his first match at 113 pounds via a major decision and did not receive a wrestleback.

160-pounder Byron Getchell won his first match in an extremely close 3-2 decision before falling in the quarterfinals in a 4-1 decision. As of press time, Getchell’s consolation performance is unknown.

Oschendorf will also continue his bid for a title at 9 a.m. Saturday. Stay tuned to the Tribune for results throughout the weekend.