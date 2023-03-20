ORDINANCE 23-087 Published 5:13 am Monday, March 20, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

ORDINANCE 23-087

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ZONING AND THE LAND USE MAP FROM ONE-FOUR

FAMILY RESIDENCE (R-2) TO COMMUNITY BUSINESS DISTRICT (B-2) LOCATED AT 114

E. FRONT STREET

THE CITY COUNCIL

OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA ORDAINS:

On March 13, 2023 the Albert Lea City Council held a regular city council meeting and approved rezoning the property at 114 E. Front Street from R-2 One-Four Family Residence to

B-2 Community Business.

Vindokumar B. Patel, owner of the property located at 114 E. Front Street plans to demo the existing structures and expand an existing business on the adjacent lot.

The amendment was adopted by the City Council of the City of Albert Lea the 13 th day of March,

2023.

A complete copy of this Ordinance is available for inspection and copying during regular business hours at the Albert Lea City Hall located at 221 East Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007; or for a mailed or emailed copy call the City Clerk at (507) 377-4335.

/s/ Daphney Maras, City Clerk

Albert Lea Tribune:

Mar. 18, 2023

ORDINANCE 23-087