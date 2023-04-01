Organizations: Freeborn American Legion Auxiliary Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

The Freeborn American Legion Auxiliary met at 9 a.m. March 18 at the Freeborn Legion Hall. President Sandy Anderson called the meeting to order. There were seven members present. The American Flag and the Auxiliary Pledges were recited.

The group’s Girls State representative from last year, Emily Cassens, gave an interesting report about her experiences at Girls State. She enjoyed her time there and learned a lot about how government is run.

The secretary and treasurer reports were given. Both reports were approved as read.

Bills were presented and motioned to be paid. Money had been received from various sources for the poppy fund. A thank you has been sent for money received.

Anderson gave a report from the December Santa Day/Hospice program/Potluck and Bingo Party. There were over 40 people playing Bingo. A fun time was had by all, and everyone left a winner. If you missed this year, the group will do it all again on the first Sunday in December. Bingo is free to play and all ages are encouraged to attend.

Membership continues to be at 56 and the goal is 58. A discussion was held concerning how to get people to join the unit and what the requirements are.

The poppies have been ordered but have not yet arrived.

Anderson announced that the annual reports will need to be done and information should be turned in to her by Saturday.

A discussion was held about possible fundraisers to get the community more involved. Suggestions are always welcomed.

It was suggested to get the presidents’ plaques for both the Legion and the Auxiliary updated. This has not been done for several years. This will be handled.

The next Auxiliary meeting will be at 9 a.m. May 20 at the Freeborn Legion Hall. With no further business, the meeting was adjourned.

An announcement was made that the Freeborn S.A.L. will be hosting a spaghetti supper on April 15 at the Freeborn Legion Hall. All are welcome to attend. The cost is $10, and 10 and under are $6. Serving will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.