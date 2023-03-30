Pedestrian struck by car and other reports Published 8:48 am Thursday, March 30, 2023

A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle at 8:44 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of West Front Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Police stated Riiet Lony, 24, was walking eastbound on Front Street on the south side of the road when a vehicle driving east turned onto Jefferson Avenue and struck him in an unmarked crosswalk. The vehicle left the scene prior to an officer’s arrival.

Lony was taken to the hospital for injuries deemed not life-threatening. Police stated he was unsure what the vehicle looked like and if it stopped after hitting him.

A witness stated the vehicle was believed to be a red or maroon-colored SUV.

Police have not been able to locate the vehicle.

Attempted theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 10:28 a.m. Tuesday that someone had attempted to open a credit card in another person’s name on Massee Street in Albert Lea.

Assault, theft reported

Police received a report that a family member had attacked the caller and stole her wallet at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday at 710 Jefferson Ave.

Pop machines broken into

Two pop machines were reported broken into and money taken at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday at 222 Main St. in Emmons.

Break-ins reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 7:46 a.m. Wednesday that someone had broken into a semi and attempted to break into a delivery van at 52 School St. in Conger.

School bus stop arm violation reported

Police received a report of a school bus stop arm violation at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. The incident reportedly happened near the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Troy Road the day before.

Man arrested on federal warrant

Police arrested Thomas Lee Miller, 56, on a federal drug warrant at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Janson Street and South First Avenue.