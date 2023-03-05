Petsinger claims state championship for NRHEG Published 8:02 pm Saturday, March 4, 2023

NRHEG junior Annabelle Petsinger entered Saturday morning’s tournament three wins away from an individual state championship.

Not only did she get those three wins, she dominated in all three matches to emerge victorious for the 120-pound state championship.

Petsinger cruised in the opening round of the tournament, defeating Shelby McFetridge of Mahtomedi in just 36 seconds. She then went on to win the semifinals via another pinfall, this time in the second period over Lanna Walter from Sauk Centre-Melrose.

In the championship, Petsinger matched up with Audrey Rogotzke of Stillwater where she fell behind early but came back in a big way to win the match 10-4 and claim a state championship.

Also wrestling for NRHEG on Saturday was Makota Misgen, who started his day with a heartbreaking 2-1 overtime loss to Keegan Kuball from WEM-JWP in the 285-pounds semifinal match. He went on to earn a spot in the third-place matchup after defeating Spencer Eisenbraun of Paynesville Area in a second-period fall.

In the third-place match Misgen took on Cameron Wieneke from Adrian Area. Misgen won the match in a 5-1 decision and ends his season with a third-place finish and a 41-5 record.

Maple River/United South Central also had two wrestlers still competing Saturday, one on the championship side and one on the consolation side.

Cooper Ochsendorf started on the championship side of the 182-pound bracket where he lost his semifinal matchup in an 11-2 major decision against Kail Schott of Chatfield. He then earned redemption by defeating Tate Twardowski of LPGE-Browerville in a 6-1 decision to move into the third-place match.

Ochsendorf took on Peyton Hemmesch in the third-place match where he lost via third period fall ending his season in fourth place with a 40-6 record.

Byron Getchell started in the consolation bracket at 160 pounds where he came up short in a 10-0 major decision to Jevon Williams from Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City. The loss ended his season with a 35-12 record.