PUBLIC HEARING Published 4:46 am Monday, March 6, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

FREEBORN COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS SITTING AS THE DRAINAGE AUTHORITY

FOR FREEBORN COUNTY

DITCH 54

In the Matter of the Petition to Impound, Reroute, and Divert Drainage System Waters and Partially Abandon a Portion of Freeborn County Ditch 54 (Shell Rock River Watershed District and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Board of Commissioners of Freeborn County, sitting as the drainage authority for Freeborn County Ditch 54, pursuant to Minn. Stat. § 103.227 and Minn.

Stat. § 103E.806, shall hold a public hearing on the petition of Shell Rock River Watershed District and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The hearing shall be held at or therein soon after 8:45 a.m. on March 7, 2023, at the Freeborn County Government Center, 411 South Broadway Ave., Albert Lea, MN. At the hearing, the Board will accept public comment regarding the petition. Any party having an interest in the proceedings may appear and provide comment.

Dated: February 14, 2023

Pat Martinson, Freeborn County Auditor-Treasurer

Albert Lea Tribune:

Feb. 18, 25, and Mar. 4, 2023

PUBLIC HEARING