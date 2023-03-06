PUBLIC HEARING Published 4:51 am Monday, March 6, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF ALBERT LEA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Heritage Preservation Commission will hold a public hearing in City Hall Council Chambers, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007 at 5:30pm on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 5:30 pm to consider the following application:

1. Certificate of Appropriateness for 147 N Broadway Ave for exterior signage.

Persons who desire to be heard in reference to the above will be heard at this meeting. Written comments can also be submitted to Albert Lea City Hall, Attn: Megan Boeck, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007 or by emailing mboeck@ci.albertlea.mn.us. Verbal comments can be submitted by calling (507) 377-4349. All comments received before Friday, March 10, 2023 at 4pm will be read aloud in part of the public hearing.

Megan Boeck

City Planner

Albert Lea Tribune:

Mar. 4, 2023

