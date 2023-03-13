PUBLIC HEARING Published 5:11 am Monday, March 13, 2023

A public hearing on the draft plan for the Le Sueur River Watershed One Watershed, One Plan (1W1P) is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, March 24 th , 2023, at the Pemberton Community Center, located at 141 4 th St, Pemberton, MN. A draft plan for managing water in Minnesota’s Le Sueur River Watershed is nearing completion and will provide new funding from the state for projects.

The Le Sueur River Watershed 1W1P’s Policy Committee will hear public input on the draft comprehensive water-management plan that sets goals and strategies for a 10-year period. The public can view the draft plan online on the Waseca County website at: https://www.co.waseca.mn.us/438/LeSueur-River-One-Watershed-One-Plan. Under 1W1P, the state aims to create plans based on watershed boundaries rather than smaller, political boundaries. This will ensure that the most significant threats to a watershed’s water resources, including surface and ground water, are addressed with practices providing the greatest environmental benefits. The plan will not add a new layer of government. It intends to provide a framework for consistency and cooperation on a watershed basis, allowing local governments to work together to implement projects with the highest return on investment for improving water quality and water quantity.

Partners in the One Watershed, One Plan effort include the Counties and Soil and Water Conservation

Districts (SWCD) of Waseca, Blue Earth, Freeborn, and Faribault.

