PUBLIC NOTICE

Published 5:12 am Monday, March 20, 2023

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Albert Lea (the “City”), Freeborn County, State of Minnesota, will meet at 7:00 p.m. on March 27, 2023 in the Council Chambers at City Hall in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to conduct a public hearing relating to the City’s proposed Broadway Ridge Grant project for C&H Holding, LLC at 214 S. Washington Ave.

The property to be included in the grant area includes parcel number 34.001.2560. The Broadway Ridge Grant Fund will provide financial assistance to owners of historic, commercial property interested in making improvements thereto pursuant to, consistent with and in furtherance of the policies reflected in Minnesota Statues, Section

471.193 and the City’s Charter, in order to preserve the architectural character that is unique to Albert Lea’s downtown National Commercial Historic District.

All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or prior to the meeting in writing.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune March 18, 2023

/s/Daphney Maras

City Clerk

