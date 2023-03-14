Rita Severtson

We are saddened to announce that Rita Marie Severtson, 90, of Albert Lea, MN passed away on March 8, 2023. The funeral service will be held on March 16, 2023 at 2pm at the Central Freeborn Lutheran Church in Albert Lea, MN. A visitation will be held March 15, 2023 from 4-6pm at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral home, and an hour prior to the service. Pastor Matt Griggs will be officiating.

She was born to Nicolie (Nick) and Beda Jansen on May 17, 1932 and grew up in Ellendale, Minnesota, where she attended Ellendale High School. She was a lover of animals; especially the cats, and chicks she would bring home and raise by the stove.

Through her love of rollerskating, she met Robert D Severtson, and on August 20, 1950, they were united in marriage at Trinity Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. The couple made their home in Conger, MN from 1951-1999. They moved to Albert Lea in 1999, to Northwood, IA in 2011, and returned to Albert Lea in 2013. Rita was a mother and homemaker to their three daughters. She was an antique dealer and owner of Rita’s Antiques in Emmons, MN from 1989 to 1995.

Rita loved spending time with her family and friends. Her hobbies included crafting, painting, knitting, fishing, and playing cards. She enjoyed singing and attending worship at Central Freeborn Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. Rita was active in WELCA and found joy in hosting her church circle. She was an active member in Ducks Unlimited, enjoying many banquets and silent auctions. Rita and Robert loved traveling. One of their favorite travel destinations was their annual trip to Hawaii each February. Her favorite activity while there was deep-sea fishing. They met with a lifelong group of friends called the Fourth of July Group.

In her later years, Rita was a prolific contributor to the social life at her care facilities. She organized many fun events for fellow residents. Rita was a lifelong gardener and was known to swipe a clipping or two, having care staff help her plant the clippings when she got back to her room.

Survivors include her children Mary (Lee) Thompson of Welcome, MN, Susan (Bill) Bishop of Owatonna, MN, and Sherrie Anderson of Albert Lea; grandchildren Linda (fiancé Adam) Werner, Mike (Jami) Thompson, Jennifer (Greg) McGuire, Jesse (Leandra) Anderson, and Travis Anderson; great-grandchildren Kelli, Allen (Dayla), Heather, Hunter, Alec (fiancé Morgan), Kayden, Nora, and Fiona; great-great grandchildren Baylor and Raelynn; sisters-in-law Beverly Severtson of Austin, MN and Rose Severtson of Duluth, MN; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Rita was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, her parents, her in-laws, her brothers-in-law Warren Severtson of Austin, MN and Ronald Severtson of Duluth, MN; and by her grandson Bradley Bishop of Owatonna, MN (who preceded his grandmother in death by one month).

The family would like to give a special thanks to Rita’s caregivers and the staff of St. Croix Hospice.