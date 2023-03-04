Robin Gudal: Examining the Lord’s Prayer Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

“The Lord’s Prayer (It’s Yours),” by Matt Maher

“Father let your kingdom come, father let your will be done on earth as in heaven.”

Right here in my heart.

“Give us this day our daily bread, forgive us, forgive us as we forgive the ones who sinned against us, forgive them and lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one, let your kingdom come. Right here in my heart it’s yours, it’s yours, all yours, all yours. The kingdom, the power, the glory are yours forever and ever the kingdom is yours.”

I really felt led to share a series on the Lord’s Prayer and then I heard this song on the radio. Isn’t God amazing how he puts all the puzzle pieces together? The part that really resounded with me was the, “right here in your heart.”

As we continue to journey through Lent, we also remember, “He must become greater, I must become less” — John 3:30 NIV.

“ The more there is of us, the less there is of God.” — Eugene Peterson.

So much of our fall\sin stems from our hearts, then our words and actions.

“It is impossible to live pure lives until we have pure hearts. Many people today are trying to put the cart before the horse. They are teaching purity of motives, desires and actions to old, deceitful hearts. Pure motives, desires and actions stem from pure hearts. Pure hearts will be Christlike. It is God’s desire that we be conformed to the image of his son. Cleanse my heart and make it the home of your spirit, Lord.” — Pure Hearts, Billy Graham

When we pray daily and follow the Lord’s Prayer, we can expect a changed life and a redirection for our future; (1) We will magnify God each day. “Hallowed be thy name.” (2) Live by better principles. “They kingdom come.” (3) God will guide us for the day. “Thy will be done.” (4) Receive more answers from God. You draw closer to his spirit. (5) Feel clean. “Forgive us our debts.” You experience forgiveness and you feel forgiven. (6) Gives us victory. “Lead us not into temptation.” (7) Gives us protection. “Deliver us from the evil one.” — “Praying the Lord’s Prayer for Spiritual Breakthrough,” Elmer L. Towns.

Here’s my heart Jesus.

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.