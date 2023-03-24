Rosalie Ann Wolff

Rosalie Ann (Severson) Wolff, 84, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona.

Rosalie was born on February 4, 1939 in St. Paul, Minnesota. She was raised in the Albert Lea area by her parents, Lucille and Noble Severson where she attended Albert Lea Schools. Following school she was wed to Darryll Berg for a short time and together they had a daughter, Sheila. On August 22, 1969 she was married to Wayne Wolff in Northwood, Iowa. Rosalie and Wayne added one son, Jeremy, to their family and continued to make Albert Lea their home. For eleven years Rosalie worked at DeSoto Produce as an egg candler, but above all else she loved her role as a housewife; she found great joy being home and caring for her family. Rosalie treasured time with her family during the holidays, summer vacations to Leach Lake, and family reunions. She also enjoyed family outings for supper and a movie on Friday evenings or a day of shopping with her daughter, Sheila. In her later years, most Saturday evenings were spent attending mass at St. Theodore’s Catholic Church with her aunts, Evelyn and Edie.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Sheila (Jerry) Lee of Mesa, AZ and Jeremy Wolff of Twin Lakes, MN; grandchildren, Brady (Cally) Berg of Blaine, MN, Vanessa (Steven) Troupe of Mesa, AZ, and Jamison Wolff of Lake Mills, IA; great-grandchild, Harvey Berg of Blaine, MN; sister, Colette Pooley of Yankton, SD; brothers, Neil (Colleen Ingvalson) Severson of Albert Lea, MN, Robert (Vickie) Severson of Albert Lea, MN, Michael Severson of Twin Lakes, MN, and Bruce Severson of Omaha, NE; sister-in-law, Kitty Severson of Glenn Allen, VA; brothers-in-law, Darrel (Karen) Wolff of Albert Lea, MN and Gordon (Shirley) Wolff of Anchorage, AK; special aunt, Evelyn Schultz of Albert Lea, MN; and many nieces, nephews, and Cousins.

Email newsletter signup

Rosalie was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Wolff in 2006; parents, Lucille and Noble Severson; parents-in-law, William and Edna Wolff; brothers, Rodney Severson and Gary Severson; sisters-in-law, Peggy Severson and Kathy Severson; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on May 18, 2023 at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation Services in Albert Lea, Minnesota; Father Kurt Farrell will officiate. Rosalie’s family will greet guests at a visitation on hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Albert Lea, Minnesota.