Seen: Tiger City Farm, Toy, Truck and Collectible Show Published 11:44 am Monday, March 6, 2023

1 of 9

The 32nd annual Tiger City Farm Toy, Truck and Collectible Show was Feb. 4 and 5 at Northbridge Mall. The event grew quite the crowd, with over 300 tables and over 100 vendors on display at Minnesota’s largest toy show.