Severe thunderstorm warning, tornado watch in effect for Worth, Winnebago counties Published 4:45 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

A severe thunderstorm warning and tornado watch are in effect for Worth and Winnebago counties in Iowa.

The thunderstorm warning was in effect through 5:15 p.m., and the tornado watch remains valid until 8 p.m. It included 18 other counties in Iowa.

The National Weather Service states numerous tornadoes are expected with a few intense tornadoes likely.

Widespread large hail and isolated very large hail events with hail up to 3 inches in diameter are likely.

Widespread damaging wind gusts of 70 mph are likely.

Winter weather is expected to move into northern Iowa tonight with up to 3 inches of snow possible.

The weather agency states the combination of falling snow and strong winds gusting as high as 55 mph are expected to produce blowing snow. This is

likely to restrict visibility across northern Iowa tonight.