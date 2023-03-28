Skaters shine bright in annual showcase

A Basic Skills Group skater shines in the spotlight skating to “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” in the Albert Lea Figure Skating Club’s annual showcase last weekend at Albert Lea City Arena. The show commemorated the club’s Diamond Jubilee, celebrating its past, present and future as part of Albert Lea’s winter sports community. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh
Senior Lara Westrum finishes her senior solo with a smile to "Wherever You Remember" during the Albert Lea Figure Skating Club annual show last weekend. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh
Jenna Schmidt jumps in her last solo routine as a senior with the Albert Lea Figure Skating Club last weekend. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh
Keira Peterson Shows off her skills as she skated to "She's Country." Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh
Nevaeh Fleek skates with her Basic Skills Group in the show. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh