Snow storm expected to bring 4 to 6 inches of snow Published 10:44 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Another winter storm is expected to move into the area Thursday morning, bringing between 4 to 6 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather agency has issued a winter storm watch for Albert Lea and much of the surrounding area for most of the day Thursday. The heaviest snow is forecast for Thursday afternoon through early Friday.

People should plan on slippery road conditions.

Email newsletter signup

Light snow mixed with drizzle was likely today with another system possible Saturday into Sunday.

Temperatures will be in the 20s to lower 30s the next few days.