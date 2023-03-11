Sports Memories: A.L. swim team takes 6th at state meet 20 years ago Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

15 years

The Albert Lea Figure Skating Club paid tribute to senior members Jade Larson, Brittni Lair, Paige Onstad, Kayla Lebeck and Lacey Williamson at their 47th annual show titled “TV Tunes on Ice” at Albert Lea City Arena.

Former Albert Lea Tiger wrestler Ben Berhow finished sixth in the heavyweight division for the Minnesota Gophers at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships in Minneapolis.

Casey Woodside, Jared Bowman and Adam Royce were named Honorable Mention on the Associated Press All-State Hockey Team.

Faribault Bethlehem Academy defeated Alden-Conger 61-46 in section play to end the season for the Knights. Paul Little’s 23 points led the way for the Knights, who finished their season 12-14.

20 years

Frances O’Donnell, Brittany Arendt, Laura Hillman, Tessa Christensen and Danika Porter were named to the Big Nine All-Conference girls’ hockey team. Tigers coach Mike Miller was named co-coach of the year.

The season ended for the Albert Lea boys’ basketball team with a 39-35 loss to Mankato East in the Section 2AAA boys’ basketball tournament in a game played at Minnesota State-Mankato. Ben Woodside led the Tigers with 18 points.

The Albert Lea boys’ swimming and diving team took sixth place in the Class A State Meet held at the University of Minnesota Acquatic Center. Mitch Johnson brought home four medals for the Tigers.

50 years

The Hayward boys’ wrestling team participated in the third annual Boys’ Club Invitational Wrestling Tournament in LaCrosse and took home second place. Glen Kermes at 105 pounds and Larry Abrego at 80 pounds were crowned champions for Hayward.

The Albert Lea VFW hockey team ended their season with a 14-8-2 record. Ross Dahl led the team in scoring with 31 goals and 27 assists.

Matt Brummer’s layup at the buzzer gave Alden a 62-60 win over Blooming Prairie in District Two semi-final basketball action in a game played at Southwest gym in Albert Lea. Neil Pierce’s Blackhawks were set to play Adams in the district finals.

Jim Brewer of the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team was named to the 1973 All-American second team. Teammate Ron Behagen was named to the fourth team.

Bowlus Minnesota native Duane Bobick was set to launch his professional boxing career in a card set for the Minneapolis Auditorium against Tommy Burns.

The duo of Mike Christian and Milt Ost took the crown in the 16-team YMCA Men’s Doubles Racquetball Tournament.

Alumni update

Senior Boden Kapke, a 6-foot 11-inch power forward at Holy Family Catholic High School in Victoria is averaging 22.6 points per game this year and has signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Butler University. His father, Dan Kapke, is a 1989 graduate of Albert Lea High School, who played football under Dennis Baldus and later played at Iowa and Wisconsin in the Big Ten.