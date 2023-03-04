Sports Memories: Albert Lea wrestler is state champ 50 years ago
Published 9:34 pm Friday, March 3, 2023
Sports Memories by Tom Jones
15 years
- The Glenville-Emmons boys’ basketball season ended with a 38-35 loss to the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf to finish the season 4-23. Jon Mittag led the Wolverines with nine points.
- After 17 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Brett Favre announced his retirement from professional football.
- The Albert Lea Tigers wrestling team fell 57-6 to Apple Valley in the Class AAA state championship. Cody Hansen and Logan Kortan picked up the only wins for the Tigers.
- United South Central’s Jake Bonsack won the Minnesota state individual wrestling championship at 140 pounds with a 3-2 win over Alex Kontz of Canby.
20 years
- Albert Lea wrestler Adam Elseth took second place at 112 pounds at the Class AAA state wrestling tournament. Josh Hansen took fourth place for the Tigers.
- The Albert Lea boys’ basketball team finished their regular season at 12-12 with a 63-46 loss at Rochester Century. Ben Woodside led the Tigers with 27 points.
- The Albert Lea Blades adult amateur hockey team won the championship in the inaugural Southern Minnesota Hockey League tournament. The team finished the tournament 2-1 and won on a tie-breaker over the Rochester Rookies.
- The Minnesota Vikings reached an agreement on a one-year contract calling for roughly $3 million with tight end Jim Kleinsasser.
50 years
- Darris Porter had a hat trick and Tim Malepsy and Chris Jenson each added a goal as Great Northern Sporting Goods defeated Rotary 5-3 in Albert Lea PeeWee hockey play.
- After only playing 10 games due to a knee injury in 1972, Tony Oliva agreed to take a $9,000 pay cut to $96,000 for the Minnesota Twins in 1973. He went on to play 146 games that year.
- The Albert Lea boys’ basketball team ended their regular season with a 61-52 win over Faribault. Mike Curry led the Tigers with 21 points. In b-squad play, the Bengels came out with a 56-47 win. Steve Landis led the way with 24 points.
- The Albert Lea Tigers wrestling team took 19th place at the Minnesota State Wrestling Championships. Jim Lunde took the state title at 155 pounds with a 9-5 win over Corey Coons of Osseo.
- The Albert Lea Enderes Rangers adult hockey team defeated Faribault 5-4 in the opening round of the Southern Minnesota Hockey League “B” tournament. With two seconds showing in the first five-minute overtime, Gary Hillman scored the game winner for the Rangers.
- In the YMCA Elementary Basketball finals, Jeff Ulman’s 20 points led the Colonels to a 38-25 win over the Rockets in the ABA Division.