Sports Memories: Nystrom named Section 1A Coach of Year 20 years ago

Sports Memories by Tom Jonees

15 years

The NRHEG boys’ basketball team fell 74-66 to Triton in the sub-section 2AA East Championship in a game played at Austin High School’s Packer Gym. Brad Kruckberg led the Panthers with 20 points.

The North American Hockey League and the Albert Lea Parks and Recreation Department were in talks to bring an expansion team to Albert Lea.

The Albert Lea Tigers girls’ basketball team was named the Minnesota State Academic Champions for Class 3A with a 3.848 team grade point average.

The season came to an end for the Albert Lea boys’ basketball team with a 77-44 loss to New Prague. Jordan Hanson led the Tigers with 10 points.

20 years

The Albert Lea Tigers wrestling team was crowned Minnesota State Academic Champions with a 3.865 grade point average which was the highest in the history of the award.

Albert Lea Tigers hockey coach Roy Nystrom was named the Section 1A Boys’ Hockey Coach of the Year after guiding his team to a 17-10 record.

Luther College senior co-captain Jesse Reyerson, a graduate of Glenville-Emmons won the national championship at 165 pounds at the NCAA Division III wrestling championships in Ada, Ohio.

50 years

Alden-Conger wrestler Kim Elvebek was featured in “The Guillotine” magazine after he finished his high school career with a 53-12-1 record including 32 pins.

The District 241 teachers defeated the Lea College physical education majors 52-48 in a co-ed benefit basketball game played at Lea College fieldhouse. Barb Willmert led the teachers with 15 points. Bill Morris added six in the win.

The season came to an end for the Alden-Conger Blackhawks basketball team with a 74-65 loss to Kasson-Mantorville in a Region One Class A play-off game played in front of 3058 fans at Mayo Civic Auditorium. Matt Brummer led the Blackhawks with 28 points.

Sophomore Mark Breck of the Albert Lea Tigers hockey team was named Honorable Mention in the Southern Minnesota Hockey League. He led the team in scoring with 14 goals and three assists.