Standout Student: Aiyanah Buckhanan Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

Age: 11

Parents: Amber Larson

Where are you from? Minnesota

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? I went to Halverson til second grade then I went to Hawthorne.

Favorite teacher of all time and why? Skinnes because I really like history and Ms. Skinnes is awesome.

Favorite book/author: “Sisters” by Raina Telgemeier

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: I play basketball

What do you want to do after high school? I would like to go to aviation school to become a pilot.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? You might not like it but it pays off

What teachers say:

“Aiyanah goes out of her way to greet me before school and also as she sees me throughout the day. She always has a smile on her face and kind words to share with those around her. She has a positive attitude and brightens up every room she is in!”

“Aiyanah Buckahan is responsible and has a great work ethic. Even if she misses a day of school she will do the work from home.”

“She is respectful and kind and always willing to stop and give her grandma a squeeze when she is in the building.”