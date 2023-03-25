Standout Student: Avery Benda Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

Age: 18

Parents: Heather and Matthew Benda

Where are you from? Albert Lea

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? St. Theodore Catholic School

Favorite teacher of all time and why? I have been lucky enough to be blessed with many amazing teachers along my academic journey. One who sticks out is Ryan Hillman, my fifth-grade teacher from St. Theo’s. He made learning fun and made me excited to go to school.

Favorite book/author: “Salt to the Sea” by Ruta Sepetys

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: I am a competitive dancer at UPDS and have taught there since fifth grade. I am a lifeguard at the local Albert Lea Aquatic Center. I volunteer at my church teaching Sunday school. At my school I am part of NHS, Well-Being Club, Student Council, Link Crew, choir, show choir and the prom committee

What do you want to do after high school? I’m going to Winona State University to major in education. I hope to get a job as a teacher in a rural town in Minnesota.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Don’t be afraid to join new things. High school goes fast; put yourself out there.