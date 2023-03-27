Steven Thompson, 77, passed away December 19, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 3 PM at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home on Saturday, April 1.

Steven Lloyd Thompson was born to Palmer and Marjorie (Lysne) Thompson on March 31, 1945 in Albert Lea Minnesota. Steve grew up on the Thompson family farm near Clarks Grove, Minnesota. He made many memories with his horse Scout, playing tag, racing and playing pranks.

He attended Barlow School House and Albert Lea High School graduating in 1963. Steve lived most of his life in the Albert Lea and Austin area. He worked at Streaters and Wilson Foods and owned a Scale Maintenance business. He attended Riverland College in Albert Lea and became a draftsman and worked in Yankton South Dakota. Steve returned to Albert Lea to assist his dad provide in home care for his mother.

Email newsletter signup

Steve’s greatest joy was spending time with his children, siblings and extended family at reunions, weddings, birthdays sporting events, band concerts, and plays. He was always game to lend helping hand with a project.

Steve made his home in Austin with his partner Jan Lowe. Steve was proud of his gardening, flower baskets and his lush lawn. He took great pride in watching the number of hummingbirds he attracted each summer. Steve and Jan shared a love of dancing and made many friends attending local dances and weekly lunch dates. Sitting on the patio enjoying each other’s company, flowers and a caramel latte was one of the simple pleasures they enjoyed.

Steve had a loving grateful heart, and a boisterous laugh which will be missed by many.

Steve is survived by his partner Jan Lowe, daughter Michelle (Greg) Johannsen of Freeborn, daughter in law Dana Thompson Rushford, grandchildren, Davin (Erin) Thompson, Zachary (Alyssa) Thompson, Tyler (Rebecca) Johannsen, Betsy Rose (Tory) Stulen. Great grand children, Carson, Addison, Cole Thompson, Wyatt and Harper Thompson, Clint Stulen, and Oliver Johannsen. Siblings, Stacia (Perry Olson, Anita Jensen, Craig Thompson (Marita Wolf), Connie (Dan) Williams, and many nieces and nephews.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents and son Mitchell Thompson. Bless be his memory.