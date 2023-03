STORAGE SALE Published 10:18 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Auction! Please take notice of a public auction for the sale of delinquent or abandoned items in Sawco Self Storage Units: 50, 74, 109, 150, 390

Auction to be held March 16, 2023 at 10am on site at 15111-D Carrollton Blvd., Carrollton, VA 23314

TERMS CASH!

Albert Lea Tribune: Mar. 1, 2023

