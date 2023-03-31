Storm bringing rain, snow, possible severe weather Published 6:49 am Friday, March 31, 2023

A complex storm system will move into the region today that could bring rain this morning and snow later today.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday with snow and blowing snow expected.

Accumulations for Albert Lea could be between 1 and 3 inches, according to the weather agency. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

People should plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.

North of Freeborn County in Steele and Waseca counties, the Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning with 3 to 5 inches of snow expected, and west of that is a blizzard warning.

The snowfall amounts are hard to predict due to tight and strong thermal gradients, the Weather Service stated. A degree or two makes the difference between rain or snow.

Thunderstorm activity in the southern part of the state could also shift and affect totals.

The Weather Service warns extreme southern Minnesota, near Interstate 90, could have severe weather in the late afternoon and evening between 4 and 8 p.m. Wind, hail and a few tornadoes are possible.