Streaming madness Published 1:41 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Available on multiple platforms

Review by Tyler Julson

I haven’t really watched any TV shows recently because it’s Oscar season and that means great movies are coming out left and right.

This one, however, came out months ago, and it’s my pick to win a host of awards at this year’s Academy Awards including Best Picture.

There’s so much to love about “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” It’s funny, dramatic, sad and scary all at the same time. And it blends all of those genres together so seamlessly. You don’t see that a lot from big movie studios, but A24 seems to pull it off regularly now.

The acting is phenomenal from everyone in the movie, which is reflected in numerous acting nominations.

Definitely not a movie for the whole family to see. It’s very complex, and young audiences are sure to be confused and disinterested. Not to mention the violence. But older and more mature audiences will surely love it. It’s worth the price of rental.

“Morgan”

Available on Freevee

Review by Kim Herfindahl

When secret genetically-designed asset Morgan attacks one of her caretakers, risk management consultant Lee Weathers is sent in to determine if the program needs to be terminated.

Weathers quickly realizes that staff assigned to Morgan have become emotionally attached to the asset and are unable to objectively view her development and the potential danger she poses.

When staff attempt to save Morgan from termination, they soon learn the hard way that they should have listened to Weathers.

“Disenchanted”

Available on Disney+

Review by Sarah Stultz

Ten years after they left off in “Enchanted,” Giselle, Robert and their now two children move from Manhattan to a suburban town named Monroeville.

Though at first they are happy to have a new start away from Manhattan, they quickly encounter problems in their new city, and Giselle questions her family’s happily-ever-after fairy tale life she once had. She unintentionally sets off a course of events with a wish-granting wand after wishing her family’s life could be a “perfect fairy tale.” Will Giselle and her family be able to return things back to normal?

The movie features many of the same cast as the original “Enchanted,” including Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden, along with some new cast this go-around, including Maya Rudolph.

Though I liked the original “Enchanted” better, I thought this was a fun movie that would be a good choice for families with children.

“That ’90s Show”

Available on Netflix

Review by Chelsey Bellrichard

The Formans are back at it 20 years later, and this time their granddaughter Leia Forman is taking over.

Having been a fan of “That ’70s Show,” I was excited to watch this new generation take over. Right away in the first episode we see some of the former cast members come back for a quick appearance, which is always fun to see. We also see in the first episode that one of Leia’s new friends just so happens to be Michael and Jackie Kelso’s son, Jay. This group of new misfits go through some of the same things Eric and his friends went through 20 years prior and in that same basement, while also including more of a ’90s vibe, of course. This show was an easy weekend binge as there are only 10 episodes. I would recommend this show to anyone who has seen the previous show or has never seen a single episode of the old one.

“Prisoners”

Available on Netflix

Review by Kim Ehrich

This movie was intense and definitely a parent’s worst nightmare. The suspense is held through this entire thriller. The story is set in a quiet town in Pennsylvania where two families’ daughters have gone missing from their Thanksgiving celebration. A father of one of the two young girls starts to take matters into his own hands and desperately starts to look for them after believing that the detective assigned to the case was not moving quickly enough. The story develops as more clues trickle in — the detective working on one side with the father working on the other. Many different, complex turns are taken in finding out who the perpetrator is. The movie makes you question, when your child goes missing, how far are you willing to go to find them?