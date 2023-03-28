T-wolves win to deny clinching party for Kings Published 5:11 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

SACRAMENTO, Calif.— Jaden McDaniels scored 20 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Sacramento’s hopes for a clinching party by beating the Kings 119-115 on Monday night.

The Kings were hoping to end the longest playoff drought in NBA history in front of their fans, but sent them home unhappy.

“Guys wanted to clinch a playoff spot at home and wanted to share it with our fans,” guard De’Aaron Fox said. “But at the end of the day, regardless of where we do it, I think people are going to be appreciative and people are going to love it.”

The Timberwolves won their fourth straight game and swept a back-to-back set at Golden State and Sacramento to tie the Warriors for sixth place in the Western Conference playoff race. The top six teams avoid the play-in tournament.

“These guys really like each other and love playing with each other,” coach Chris Finch said. “They have lifted their game with the games being so big.”