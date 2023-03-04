Tigers fall To Red Wing in section play; 2 players with Big 9 Conference honors Published 6:20 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

Albert Lea girls basketball ended their season Wednesday with a loss to Red Wing 89-39 in the first round of section play.

Ending their high school basketball careers were seniors Kendall Kenis, Jai Maligaya, Kristina Espinosa and Maddie Vandersyde.

“Our seniors have had an immeasurable impact on our program this year and will be very missed,” said head coach Jodi Schulz.

Email newsletter signup

Leading the Tigers was sophomore Naveah Wacholz with a double double — 12 points and 15 rebounds and four assists.

Kenis ended her career with nine points in the game but total career points of 1,053. She received recognition from the Big 9 Conference coaches with the honor of being voted onto the All Conference team.

Sophomore Naveah Wacholz was also recognized by the conference on the Honorable Mention All Conference team.