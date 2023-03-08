Trailer stolen and other reports Published 11:11 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

A trailer was reported stolen at 2:22 p.m. Monday from the lot at 128 Garfield Ave. The theft occurred sometime in the last week.

Theft reported

Email newsletter signup

A weed eater was reported stolen at 5:16 p.m. Friday at 103 W. Front St. in Hayward.

1 arrested on warrant

Deputies arrested Nathaniel Dewitt Bailey, 42, on a Dodge County warrant at 8:18 a.m. Monday at 21130 880th Ave. in Albert Lea.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 9:50 a.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Damage reported

Damage was reported to a house and an enclosed trailer at 3:16 p.m. Monday at 709 Minnesota Ave.

1 held on possession, driving charge

Police held William Eugene Yancey, 59, for fifth-degree possession and driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety after a traffic stop at 4:54 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East Third Street and Frank Hall Drive.

1 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Donald Maurice McCormick, 27, on local warrants after a traffic stop at 11:46 p.m. Monday on South Broadway.