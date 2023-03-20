Wayne A. Bellrichard

Wayne Allan Bellrichard, age 66 of Albert Lea MN, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday March 16th after a valiant battle with cancer.

Wayne grew up in Albert Lea, raising hell in the neighborhood with his siblings and friends. After graduating High School, he served in the Navy for four years where he was able to travel the world and experience many crazy adventures.

After returning home from the Navy, Wayne continued his adventures as a bad-ass biker. (You know you have a cool Dad when he tells you a story about riding on the back of a Harley while handcuffed.) An apparent adrenaline junky, Wayne began his career Stock Car racing at local dirt tracks. He loved working on his race cars and spending time with his loved ones and fellow racers at the track. He was a wealth of knowledge. If you had a question about a car, he had an answer. Long live, racer red #8!

Wayne married the love of his life, Tricia (Lutz) on November 3, 1984. They spent the early years of their marriage riding Harley. In 1986, they welcomed a daughter, Tasia Lynn. And in 1989, a son Trevor Wayne. After his wild days, Wayne worked many years in management and customer service at grocery stores throughout Minnesota. While he wasn’t working, Wayne loved to ride Harley with his wife. They took many trips out to Sturgis and enjoyed riding through the Black Hills area any chance they got.

Wayne was an amazing and dedicated Dad and Papa. He loved taking his kids Tasia and Trevor hunting. He enjoyed camping and fishing whenever possible. He always made sure his family was able to go on trips and spend time together. Wayne was lovingly called Papa by his Grandkids. He loved playing chess with his Grandson Jace and was able to take him hunting a few times during the last months of his life. Wayne was able to see Jace get his first rabbit, something he was so proud and grateful for. His Granddaughters had him wrapped around their fingers. He loved watching and listening to them play and laugh. Anything they asked for, they received. They will always be Papa’s Princesses.

Wayne was a dedicated member of the Masonic Lodge. He was a true leader and will be greatly missed by his Brothers and the organization. He was also a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association and was involved in many charitable contributions to the community. One of the roles Wayne cherished the most was as a Safety Team Member at Grace Christian Church. He remained an active and loyal member of the church throughout his last days.

Ride like the wind Dad. We love you.

Wayne is survived by his wife Tricia, father Jim Bellrichard and mother Roxy Skinner; daughter Tasia (Lee) Olson, son Trevor (Chelsey) Bellrichard; grandchildren Lyla Olson, Jace Bellrichard, Penelope Bellrichard, and Dahlia Bellrichard. His brothers Dan (Tami), Rick (Michelle) and Eddie (Tracie); sister Nancy (Rose). Along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved him dearly.

Wayne was preceded in death by his beloved dogs Sadie Mae, Sage Louise and Ozzie Bear. Along with his beloved cat Cookie Boy.

A visitation will be held on Friday March 24 from 5-7 pm at Grace Christian Church, 501 West College Street, Albert Lea, MN. Funeral will be held Saturday March 25th at 10 am, with a one hour visitation prior. Pastor George Marin will be officiating.

Harley Davidson casual and biker gear are encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, Wayne would like donations to be made to the Freeborn County Humane Society.