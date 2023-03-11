Wedding announcement: Geesman & DeJong Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

Andrew DeJong and Mallory Geesman were married Aug. 20, 2022, at Chankaska Creek Winery. Caleb Burkhow, cousin of the bride, officiated.

Maid of honor was Alexa Chapman, friend of the bride. Other bridal attendants were Kiesha Benson, sister of the groom; Karina DeJong, sister of the groom; Kaycee Geesman, sister-in-law of the bride, Brittany Morrison, cousin of the bride; Bailey Tollefson, friend of the brid; Erika Bute, friend of the bride; and Elynn Johnson, friend of the bride.

Adam DeJong, brother of the groom, was best man. Groomsmen were Joe Benson, brother-in-law of the groom; Tommy Geesman, brother of the bride; Bobby Geesman, brother of the bride; Isaac Gerdes, cousin of the groom; Tanner Burkman, friend of the groom; Aaron Roeder, cousin of the groom; and Dakota Tjaden, friend of the groom.

Flower girls were Charlie Geesman, niece of the bride, and Blair Benson, niece of the groom.

Ring bearers were Billy and Henry Geesman, nephews of the bride.

Personal attendant was Karina Skov, friend of the bride.

Ushers were Joshua Majerus, Nate Bien and Landon Claeys, all friends of the couple.

Host couples were Josh and Anna Sorensen, friends of the bride, and Josh and Amy Kavanagh, aunt and uncle of the groom.

Guest book attendant was Bailey Morrison, cousin of the bride.

The bride, of Harrisburg, South Dakota, is the daughter of Gary and Angie Geesman of Albert Lea and the granddaughter of Doug and Julie Morrison and the late Bill and Barb Geesman, all of Alden.

She graduated from Alden-Conger High School in 2017 and graduated from South Dakota State University in 2021 with a major in graphic design.

She works for Furniture Mart USA.

The groom, of Harrisburg, South Dakota, is the son of Kraig and Becky DeJong of Raymond and the grandson of Karole DeJong and the late Dennis DeJong and Gale and Ardelle Rosen, of Willmar.

He graduated from Willmar High School in 2017 and graduated from South Dakota State University in 2020 with a major in ag business.

He works for Case New Holland.