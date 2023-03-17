Window broken out of vehicle and other reports
Published 5:09 am Friday, March 17, 2023
Police received a report at 5:01 p.m. Tuesday of a window that was busted out of a vehicle 10 minutes prior at 613 St. Thomas Ave.
1 arrested for DWI
Police arrested Molly Elizabeth Miller, 23, for third-degree DWI after a traffic stop at 1:26 a.m. Tuesday at 750 E. Front St.
2 arrested for alleged probation violations
Police arrested Salvador Gomez, 38, for disorderly conduct and a probation violation at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday at 66918 180th St.
Police arrested Jason Michael Lowry, 52, on a probation violation at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday at 211 Main St. in Myrtle.
Vehicles, house reported damaged
Police received a report at 8:23 a.m. Wednesday of a house and vehicles that were paint-balled sometime overnight at 2302 Margaretha Ave.
Door spray-painted
A door was reported spray-painted at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday at 101 S. Broadway.